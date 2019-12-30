RINDGE — The teen who drove his Tesla sports car off the road last year resulting in the fiery crash that ended up taking the life of one of his passengers is now charged with one count of vehicular assault.
Cheshire Superior Court personnel confirmed on Monday that Travis Olson, 18, was indicted on the charge for the Dec. 26, 2018, crash that lead to the death of Nina Colasanto, a 19-year-old from New Ipswich.
Colasanto reportedly underwent many surgeries in the days after the Dec. 26 crash due to burns, broken bones, and lung problems. She died weeks later in January during a surgery at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.
Olson’s Tesla Model X was headed east on Perry Road in Rindge when it went off the road and crashed into a tree on the night of Dec. 26. Olson and another passenger, Chelsea Holombo, then 17, of New Ipswich, were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with non-life-threatening injuries.
Colasanto was trapped in the burning wreck when Perry Road residents rushed out of their homes and got her out, according to police. Their efforts were credited with saving her that night, allowing first responders to get her to the hospital.
The all-electric Tesla vehicle is a sports car capable of going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds.
State police have said speed was a likely factor in the crash.
