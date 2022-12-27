The ringleader of the failed plot by right-wing extremists to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 16 years in prison, far below the life sentence sought by federal prosecutors in what was the highest-profile domestic terrorism case in recent years.

Adam Fox, 39, was convicted in August on two conspiracy charges relating to the kidnapping scheme and another to obtain and use a weapon of mass destruction. Federal prosecutors pegged Fox as the "driving force" behind the 2020 plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home, blow up a bridge to distract responding police and provoke a civil war ahead of the 2020 presidential election.