A person with a dark masked robbed the Elm Street branch of Citizen's Bank on Wednesday morning, Manchester police said.
Police said the robber passed a note demanding money and indicating possession of a gun. The robbery took place about 9:10 a.m. at the 1550 Elm St. branch.
The robber was about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and skinny, and clad is a dark mask, yellow hat, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and light colored sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Manchester police at 668-8711.