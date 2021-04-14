As Rochester police investigate allegations of sexual abuse against him, City Councilor Douglas Lachance has resigned.
“Although I adamantly deny the allegations against me, or any inappropriate behavior for that matter, an ongoing investigation will do nothing but serve as a distraction to city business,” Lachance wrote in a letter to City Manager Blaine Cox and Mayor Caroline McCarley.
No charges have been filed against Lachance, 56, who was Rochester mayor at the time of the alleged abuse.
McCarley said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation is the appropriate way to address the allegations. Andy Brooks, 37, told Foster’s Daily Democrat last week that Lachance sexually abused him from 1999 to 2002.
The alleged abuse was originally disclosed in March 2007, according to police records.
Detective Steven Bourque, who did the investigation at the time, wrote that Andy Brooks’ mother told the Catholic diocese of the allegations when she learned that Lachance had applied to be a confirmation sponsor.
Bourque made contact with Brooks, who reported that when he was between 16 and 18 Lachance would provide him with alcohol.
They smoked marijuana together and there were sexual encounters, he said. Brooks told Bourque that he was aware of other younger males who were being groomed by Lachance, who called them his “lost boys.”
On June 13, 2007, Bourque and another detective went to Lachance’s house.
Lachance denied ever touching Brooks inappropriately and told the detectives, “Hey, I’m bi, I’m not hiding that… if Brooks is having trouble with his own sexuality, that’s not my problem, that’s his.”
Bourque wrote that Brooks met Lachance through Holy Rosary Church on North Main Street in Rochester.
Bourque forwarded the case for review and possible prosecution. But Brooks ultimately decided not to move forward as the complainant.
The investigation was never formally closed, police said.
A voicemail left for Lachance was not returned on Wednesday.