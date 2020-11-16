A 24-year-old man who police say distributed child sex abuse images using an Android app is facing new charges after being arrested by Rochester police last week.
Police Capt. Todd Pinkham said new leads led to Thursday’s arrest of John Wood, who lives on Portland Street in Rochester.
Wood was charged with the possession and distribution of child sex abuse images.
Pinkham said they found the same type of material Wood was allegedly using in previous incidents, but Thursday’s arrest is part of an investigation separate from the case currently being pursued by prosecutors at Strafford County Attorney’s Office.
Wood was indicted last month on four counts of distribution and 13 counts of possession of child sex abuse images. Prosecutors say he used a chat app to commit the distribution crimes between Dec. 18, 2019 and June 17, 2020.
Pinkham said they believe the new distribution and possession incident occurred around September.
All of the charges are Class A felonies with a penalty of between 10 and 20 years in prison.
Wood was being held at the Strafford County House of Corrections on $1,500 cash bail Monday morning, according to an official in the booking department.