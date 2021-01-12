A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing from Seabrook police when an officer discovered he was driving a stolen car and tried to stop him.
Dennis Pringle, 25, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer and operating without a valid license, both misdemeanors, and violation-level reckless operation.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle around 8:44 a.m. after it was seen traveling on Route 107 in Seabrook and was identified as stolen.
Police in Seabrook have been working with other law enforcement agencies in the area to investigate several reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins. The vehicles are believed to have been used in violent crimes in the North Shore of Massachusetts, according to police.
After allegedly failing to stop, police said Pringle headed northbound on Interstate 95 and was stopped at the on-ramp from Route 107, but when the officer got out of the cruiser, he took off and drove northbound on the interstate at speeds of over 100 mph.
A Seabrook officer followed while maintaining a safe distance and speed, police said.
Pringle eventually pulled into the parking lot of the state liquor and wine outlet in Hampton, but quickly returned to I-95 and collided with another vehicle.
Police said Pringle lost control of the car, which went off the highway and came to rest on its roof approximately 40 yards away.
Pringle and a female passenger were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Another female passenger was sent to Exeter Hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not believed to be life threatening.
The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was not hurt.
“We are grateful that this incident concluded without any serious injuries to the suspects or to the general public and that the suspect will have to appear before the court to answer for his actions,” Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in a news release.
State Police and Hampton police assisted at the scene, along with the Hampton and Seabrook fire departments and New Hampshire Liquor Enforcement.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to call officer Eddie Tyre at 474-5200.