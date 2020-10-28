A 24-year-old Rochester man is facing decades in prison after he allegedly distributed child sex abuse images using an Android app.
Prosecutors say John Wood, who lives on Portland Street, began distribution of the illegal material on Dec. 18 last year when he sent an inappropriate image of an infant to another RandoChat app user.
Wood allegedly distributed child sex abuse images of an exposed infant, as well as two female children interacting with men on June 6 and 17 using the app.
In addition to four counts of distribution, Wood is facing multiple counts of possession of child sex abuse images.
According to court paperwork, between Dec. 16, 2019, and March 16, 2020, Wood knowingly possessed or controlled 13 visual representations of exposed female children.
In four of the images, the children were interacting with men.
All 17 charges against Wood are Class A felonies with a penalty of between 10 and 20 years in prison.
Wood was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Oct. 15. He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m.