Rochester man charged with cruelty to pit bull turns self in

A Rochester man charged with two counts of cruelty to animals has turned himself in to local police.
Police officials say that a dead 2-year-old pit bull named Mandy was found at the home of 31-year-old Michael Jouvelakas on Oct. 3.
According to police, officers responded to the residence where Jouvelakas lived after a concerned citizen called to report that they thought the dog had been shot. Police said the caller also thought Jouvelakas was armed at the time.
Mandy was found wrapped in a blanket inside a trash bag in the back of a pickup truck, according to police.
During their investigation, police determined the dog had died of starvation.
On Tuesday morning, Capt. Todd Pinkham of the Rochester Police Department issued a press release saying that Jouvelakas had turned himself in on Monday.
According to the news release, Jouvelakas was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 30 at Rochester Circuit Court.