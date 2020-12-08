A Rochester man is facing two counts of negligent homicide after a motor-vehicle crash in the city left two people dead.
Joshua McCarthy, 33, was arrested by police Monday.
Police allege that on Sept. 19 at about 9:15 p.m., McCarthy was turning onto Washington Street in a 2017 Chevy Silverado when he crashed into a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by 64-year-old James Hughes of Barrington.
Hughes died on the way to the hospital and his wife, Suzanne Hughes, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers in the Silverado were transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McCarthy and a third passenger in the truck were not transported for medical attention.
Assistant County Attorney Katelyn Henmueller said Tuesday the negligent homicide charges stem from evidence from the Silverado’s event data recorder that shows McCarthy revved the engine as he was approaching the intersection.
“There was no braking or attempt to brake at that stop sign,” Henmueller said.
McCarthy also faces three witness tampering charges related to his conduct after the crash. He allegedly encouraged witnesses to falsely report events of the night to police, Henmueller said.
Henmueller said McCarthy is facing a falsifying physical evidence charge for dumping alcohol out at the scene before police arrived, but there’s no allegation he was impaired at the time of the accident.
According to their obituary, James and Suzanne Hughes were born in Lynn, Mass. James Hughes was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as a professional driver. He drove a taxi, a bus and ran his own trucking company.
James and Suzanne Hughes were married for over 40 years and she dedicated her life to raising four sons, David, William, Brian and James, according to their obituary.
Rochester Police Capt. Todd Pinkham reminded people to drive with caution.
“The message is just obey the rules of the road. Follow the traffic signs and traffic lights to keep the public and yourself safe,” Pinkham said.
McCarthy was released after his arrest on $10,000 personal recognizance bail. His arraignment at Strafford County Superior Court has not yet been scheduled.
All six charges against McCarthy are Class B felonies. He could be sentenced to up to 42 years in prison if convicted.