A Rochester man has been charged with negligent homicide after police said he passed out behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck and crashed into a tree, killing a person who was riding in the cargo area.
Albert Crement, 62, was arrested on Wednesday by Rochester police.
Police said emergency rescue crews responded to a crash Aug. 22 on Chestnut Hill Road, near Roger Allen Park, around 12:50 p.m. The U-Haul was heavily damaged and off the shoulder of the northbound side of the road.
Tyler Webber, 28, of Rochester, was found in the cargo area and pronounced dead at the scene.
Crement, who police said was driving the U-Haul, and a female passenger were transported to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Police say Crement was allegedly transporting the drug LSD at the time of the crash.
“We believe (Crement) was under the influence of an illegal drug. That’s what the negligent homicide charge stems from,” Rochester Police Capt. Todd Pinkham said on Thursday.
Turner said police intend to press charges related to Crement allegedly transporting drugs and driving without a license.
Pinkham said police always advise people to wear a seat belt while inside a motor vehicle.
“Don’t do something like Mr. Crement did and have somebody in a place where they don’t belong,” Pinkham said of the cargo area of the truck.
Crement was arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Thursday.
Assistant County Attorney Kayla Turner said prosecutors asked that Crement be held on the negligent homicide charge, but he was released by a judge on personal recognizance bail.
Crement is now under the supervision of the county community corrections program and will need to complete a substance abuse intake at The Doorway, Turner said.
If Crement violates bail, he can be detained.