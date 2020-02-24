DOVER -- Jurors on Monday found a Rochester man guilty of kicking two police officers, but they deadlocked on charges that he raped a 62-year-old woman.
John Stonis, 39, was facing 18 charges related to the incident which prosecutors say happened on Gina Drive in East Rochester on Sept. 30, 2017.
After six and a half hours of deliberation, the jury at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover notified the clerk that they were deadlocked on the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges.
Judge Mark Howard had the jurors come into the courtroom, where he asked the foreperson if there was any possibility they might come to a unanimous decision given more time to deliberate.
“I don’t think so,” she said. “There was a long discussion with everyone sharing more than once.”
Stonis was found not guilty of domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Stonis, who has been behind bars at Strafford County House of Corrections for more than a year, is still facing stalking charges.
Jurors heard evidence during the trial that when police officer Aaron Garneau and Sgt. Marc Cilley arrested Stonis, he kicked Garneau in the leg twice and Cilley “squarely in the chest.” All three charges involving the kicking were simple assault charges.
Both Stonis and the woman testified during the trial, which began Feb. 13. Stonis said on Thursday that he initially met the woman in 2016.
“We would have a few drinks, smoke a little weed and have nice conversation,” Stonis said.
Stonis denied making threatening statements to force the woman to have sex with him on the night in question.
“I didn’t say any of the things I’m accused of in these charges,” Stonis said.
The woman, who met with Stonis’ defense team to recant the statements she had made to police and emergency rescue personnel, spoke on the witness stand about how she wanted the accused to be able to see his young twin boys.
The mother of those boys died unexpectedly in 2013 due to complications of a respiratory infection and Stonis had been involved in their lives.
A preliminary date for Stonis’ sentencing hearing was set on Monday for March 27.