A Rochester man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography.
Michael A. Clemence, 36, was charged earlier this year after federal agents seized numerous electronic devices at his home that contained more than 1,300 child exploitation images, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The investigation began in 2020, when the New Hampshire office of Homeland Security Investigations was notified that someone at a Rochester IP address had accessed a website known for sharing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.
Agents identified Clemence as the subscriber and interviewed him last May. According to the news release, Clemence "made no admissions but volunteered that his wife had previously found disturbing material on their home computer and that they subsequently wiped the computer’s hard drive and gave the computer away.”
Authorities said Clemence’s wife later confirmed that she had discovered thousands of images of child exploitation on her husband’s laptop computer.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Clemence’s residence and seized electronic devices later found to contain such images. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified 1,351 images depicting “known minor victims,” the release said.
Clemence is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from Rochester Police and Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office.
“Child exploitation material is an enduring record of the terrible abuse of children,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge for HSI in Boston. “Those who seek out and collect that material create a market for its production and the continued exploitation of children.”