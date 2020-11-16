CONCORD -- A Rochester man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges, federal prosecutors said.
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced James Nesbitt, 44, on Friday. He is the second of three people to be sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.
Arrests and seizures in the case took place in late 2018, including the discovery of 171 grams of methamphetamine when New Hampshire State Police searched Nesbitt's Ossipee hotel room.
When federal agents arrested Nesbitt at his home in December 2018, they seized fentanyl, four firearms and ammunition.
“Armed drug traffickers are a menace to everyone,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Murray in a statement.
Co-conspirator Haley Hansler has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the scheme; William McKay has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.