A Rochester man who did prison time for robbing a bank six years ago was sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison this week for robbing a gas station and attempting to rob a bank on the same day in Dover last year.
Thomas Hegarty, 26, of Rochester, was sentenced to 82 months for attempted bank robbery and robbery, and 12 months for violating his conditions of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced Wednesday. The jail terms will run consecutively, according to a release from Murray’s office.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 9, 2020, at around 4 a.m., Hegarty entered a Circle K gas station in Rochester, showed the cashier a hammer, and stole cash from the register.
Later that morning, Hegarty entered a bank in Dover and passed the teller a note demanding money, indicating that he had a weapon.
Tellers locked themselves in an office and called police. Hegarty jumped over the teller counter and unsuccessfully attempted to open the teller drawers. He fled the bank without taking any money.
Investigators released surveillance photographs from the robberies to the public and identified and apprehended Hegarty later that day.
At the time of the robberies, Hegarty was on federal supervised release.
Hegarty pleaded guilty to attempted bank robbery and robbery charges on Oct. 5, 2020.
“Robberies are violent crimes that jeopardize public safety and frighten innocent victims,” said Murray in a statement. “This 94-month sentence should serve as a warning to those who would be inclined to prey on their fellow citizens with acts of threat and violence.”
“While on supervised release, Mr. Hegarty orchestrated a violent crime spree that left many in the community in fear for their lives,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We’d like to thank the concerned citizens who responded to our investigators’ call for assistance to identify him, and in doing so, helped us hold him accountable for his crimes while also making our communities safer.”
In 2015, Hegarty pleaded guilty to robbing a Bank of America branch in Rochester. He was sentenced to 39 months behind bars, three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay full restitution to the bank.
According to a news release from officials at the U.S. Department of Justice, on Jan. 20, 2015, Hegarty walked into the Rochester bank with an object under his sweatshirt to simulate a gun and made off with $400.