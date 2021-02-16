Rochester police are advising patients of Orthopedic and Sport Therapy Services to contact them if they have been inappropriately touched by a physical therapist there.
Patrick O’Donnell, 55, of Rochester, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of sexual assault. Police say he is also accused of practicing with an expired license and violating conditions of his bail from a prior unrelated arrest.
All the charges are Class A misdemeanors, which are punishable by up to one year in jail if O’Donnell is convicted.
According to Capt. Todd Pinkham of the Rochester Police Department, the sexual assaults happened in December at the business, located at 393 Gonic Road. They were reported by the victim, who is a woman.
Pinkham said license status is something that is public knowledge and after verifying his license expired, police were able to determine O’Donnell was continuing to practice.
Pinkham said the violation of bail charge is based on a domestic violence related offense in August.
“One of the conditions was that he was to be on good behavior and not commit any other criminal offenses while on release,” Pinkham said.
Pinkham said he cannot release any further information about what leads the department to believe there may be other victims because that is still under investigation.
O’Donnell was released on $500 cash bail and will be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover at a date and time which has yet to be determined.
Orthopedic and Sport Therapy Services does not have office hours on Tuesdays, according to their answering machine. A message was left on Tuesday morning.
Anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault or who has knowledge of prior incidents can call Rochester police at 603-330-7128. The number for the anonymous crime line is 603-335-6500.