Rochester police are asking for the public’s help to find a local man wanted in connection with the death of a dog found in a trash bag last October.
Michael Jouvelakas, 30, of Rochester, faces two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty related to an investigation into a dead 2-year-old pitbull found at his home on Oct. 3.
According to police, officers responded to the residence after receiving a call about the dog, which the caller initially believed had been shot. Police said the caller also thought Jouvelakas was armed at the time.
Police said they found Jouvelakas nearby while other officers responded to the home, where the dog, named Mandy, was found wrapped in a blanket inside a trash bag in the back of a pickup truck.
The cause of the dog’s death wasn’t immediately known, but police said it appeared malnourished and that the case required further investigation.
Police took Jouvelakas into custody on a charge of driving after revocation/suspension but he was later released.
Police said that during their investigation they learned that the dog was not shot but appeared to have died from issues related to starvation.
Anyone with information on the case or Jouvelakas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 330-7128. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 335-6500 or texting CRIMES (274637) and including TEXT4CASH and the tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.