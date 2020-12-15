A Rochester police sergeant is on unpaid administrative leave after he was indicted on felony charges alleging he sexually assaulted a woman.
Randy Smith, 35, of 14 Misty Lane in Rochester, was indicted by a Strafford County grand jury in August on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The indictments allege that Smith sexually assaulted the woman between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017 in Rochester and on March 19, 2019, attempted another sexual assault when he allegedly “forcefully pushed” her onto a couch, held her down, touched her in a sexual manner, and pulled at her clothes after she “indicated by her speech or conduct that she did not freely consent to performance of the sexual act.”
Smith has worked for the Rochester Police Department for 13 years.
According to minutes from a Rochester Police Commission meeting, Smith served as a patrolman before being promoted to sergeant in 2016.
Smith has also served as a field training officer, a firearms instructor, a bicycle patrolman, and with the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit.
The criminal case is being prosecuted by the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said she’s handling the case because of a conflict of interest since Smith is a Rochester officer.
Many of the attorneys who work at the Strafford County Attorney’s Office know Smith and have worked with him, she said.
The case was investigated by New Hampshire State Police, who turned it over to Conway’s office in late March.
“My office conducted further investigation into the allegations. Upon the completion of our investigation, the defendant was indicted,” Conway said.
Conway would not comment on some aspects of the case as it remains open.
“Sexual assault is one of the most hideous crimes that we prosecute here at the RCAO. Sexual assault crimes devastate victims, their respective families and our community. We take the charges very seriously and intend to handle this case just as we handle all sexual assault cases -- with dedication, professionalism, integrity and compassion for the victims of these terrible crimes,” she said.