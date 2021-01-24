State police arrested a 26-year-old Rochester man on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a chase.
Brandon Dexter was charged with aggravated DWI, disobeying an officer, driving after suspension (subsequent offense) and driving an unregistered vehicle, according to a news release.
The pursuit occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday after Trooper Gary Wood Jr. was at the intersection of Ten Rod Road and North Main Street and saw a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee pass by with no registration plates or functioning tail lights.
Dexter tried to elude police and had trouble staying in his lane, according to state police.
The Grand Cherokee broke down and eventually had to stop. The occupants were taken into custody with incident.
Dexter was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit- District Division- Rochester Court on Feb. 10 for his arraignment.
New Hampshire State Police Troop-A was assisted by Rochester police during this incident.