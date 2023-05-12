A Rochester mother of three has died, 10 days after authorities say she was shot at her Rochester workplace by a former domestic partner.

Friends posted news of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau's death on a crowd-funding site, asking for contributions to support Rocheleau's three sons. "The most loving, caring, selfless woman has been ripped from us," a group calling itself "Lisa's Army" posted on Thursday. "Tragically taken in such a horrible situation, she's been fighting on life support for over a week."