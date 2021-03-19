Rochester police arrested a 19-year-old woman and charged her with first degree assault after her 1-year-old child was treated for multiple fractures to both arms.
Haylee Bernier no longer has custody of the child, according to police officials.
Officials announced on Friday that they arrested Bernier on Thursday after a six-week investigation.
On Feb. 2, police were notified that a child from Rochester was at Mass General Hospital in Boston with fractures in both arms that appeared to be suspicious. Rochester detectives went to the hospital and began their investigation.
It was later determined the injuries to the child were allegedly caused by Bernier.
Bernier was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court at a later date.