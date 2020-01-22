CONCORD - A Rochester woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to drug and gun charges, prosecutors said.
Haley Hansler, 33, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to her role in a drug trafficking ring and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Hansler with two other individuals to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
On November 7, 2018, state police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hansler and seized approximately 58 grams of heroin and smaller quantities of crystal “ice” methamphetamine and other narcotics.
Later the same evening, state police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched Hansler’s hotel room in Ossipee, seizing approximately 171 grams of crystal “ice” methamphetamine and smaller quantities of fentanyl and other narcotics, and a semi-automatic handgun.
On December 20, DEA agents arrested Hansler and a co-conspirator at their Rochester residence and seized approximately 60 grams of fentanyl, along with four firearms and ammunition.
Hansler is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.
“Fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine are lethal drugs that have caused serious harm to the people of New Hampshire,” said Murray in a statement. “The danger of drug trafficking is further enhanced when drug dealers are outfitted with firearms. The brave law enforcement officers who confront them deserve every protection the law can provide. Accordingly, we are committed to vigorously prosecuting traffickers who choose to possess firearms in furtherance of their drug trade.”