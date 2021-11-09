A Romanian man, in the United States illegally, has pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $30,000 from bank customers at several ATMs in Claremont.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Stefan Catalin Bereanda pleaded guilty Monday to bank fraud and identity theft in U.S. District Court in Concord.

Authorities say Bereanda and a partner, identified as Adrian Redenciuc, obtained customer information, encoded that information onto cards and used the cards to withdraw funds from customer accounts.

Surveillance video from 2019 showed Redenciuc installed skimming devices on the ATMs and small hidden cameras to record the PIN numbers entered by customers during transactions, officials said.

Redenciuc has not yet been taken into custody.

Bereanda is scheduled to be sentenced next March.

The case was investigated by Clarmeont police and the U.S. Secret Service.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Falrey said identity theft and bank fraud are “signifnicant crimes that cause serious financial and emotional harm to victims.”