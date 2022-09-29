A box truck lost its roof

Box truck with missing roof

LEBANON - A vehicle traveling Interstate 89 on Tuesday was struck by a large piece of metal that turned out to be part of the roof of a box truck, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

The incident happened about 3:15 p.m. near Exit 17 in Lebanon and the motorist escaped uninjured..