Rudy Giuliani arrives at a courthouse in Atlanta

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, arrives at a courthouse to face a special grand jury regarding a probe into the 2020 election in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a still image from video.

 JOHN DAVID MERCER/USA TODAY NETWORK

Rudy Giuliani admits he spewed lies about two Georgia election workers he infamously accused of trying to rig the 2020 election for President Biden.

The ex-New York City mayor and current lawyer for former President Donald Trump conceded in a late night court filing that he does not contest the allegations against him made in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss.