RUMNEY — A celebration of the lives of James and Michelle Butler, a local couple murdered in Texas in October, will be held Jan. 11 at the Covered Bridge Farm Table Restaurant in Campton.
The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., is open to the public, according to an email from Deborah Van Loon, James Butler’s sister.
At the time of their murders, the Butlers, who married in 2015, were on an extended RV trip, having just completed a stint doing gate security at an oil rig. They were bound for Florida and a temporary job at a tree farm.
James, 48, was a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and a native of Rumney, and his wife, 46, hailed from neighboring Groton. They never made it to the Sunshine State.
The Butlers, who frequently used social media to share their experiences with loved ones, last communicated on Oct. 16 after camping at a beach on South Padre Island.
On Oct. 21, the Butlers’ truck and RV were observed crossing into Mexico. Six days later, authorities discovered Michelle’s remains and the next day, those of her husband, in shallow beach graves.
The man who drove the truck into Mexico and his passenger — Adam Curtis Williams, 33, and Amanda Noverr, 32, both of Utah – were later arrested. They are being held on felony theft of the couple’s pickup and camper. They have not been charged in their murders.
A gag order has prevented the Kleberg County District Attorney or the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office from commenting on the case.
Van Loon, who also lives in Rumney, has said that James and Michelle’s ashes were returned to New Hampshire on Dec. 13. She said the two families plan to combine Michelle and James’ ashes and then to scatter them, perhaps on a mountaintop, as the couple were avid hikers.
She also hopes to arrange a military service for James at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.