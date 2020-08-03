A runaway from the Sununu Juvenile Detention Center in Manchester was discovered in a home in Lebanon as police there executed a search warrant for two robbery suspects.
Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello said police received information about the pair wanted for a Newport robbery that included an assault with a baseball bat.
Newport police said the two might be staying at a residence on Mason Street in Lebanon and driving a blue Subaru Impreza with Vermont plates. On Saturday at 1:50 a.m., Lebanon police received a noise complaint regarding a house on Mason Street. It was reported that there were people in the street being loud and honking a horn.
Police then saw a blue Subaru Impreza slowly drive by the house on Mason Street and stopped the vehicle.
"Four occupants were detained, and it was learned that Tyler Anstruther, one of the wanted subjects, was inside the Mason Street residence, as well as several others," Mello said in a news release. "Based upon the crime that had been committed in Newport, the Lebanon TAC Team was activated to attempt to serve the warrant to Anstruther."
Lebanon officers contacted the occupants of the Mason Street home by phone and they voluntarily exited, police said. Officers then received consent to search the residence for any other occupants and found a juvenile hiding in a bedroom.
"It was learned he had absconded from the Sununu Juvenile Detention Center in Manchester," Mello said.
The youth was transported back to the Manchester facility by the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department.
Anstruther, 25, of Woodstock, was arrested on Newport’s robbery warrant, and later released into Newport police custody.