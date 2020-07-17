A Rye man will spend the next 20 to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Richard Racette, 71, was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court following a jury’s verdict in February that found him guilty of four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
According to county prosecutors, Racette abused the girl in Hampton Falls over the course of several months in 2017.
Racette is expected to face a second trial in another case alleging he sexually assaulted the same girl and three others at his home in 2017. He will be tried on multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and manufacturing child sexual abuse images.
The alleged victims were between the ages of 9 and 15, according to prosecutors.
“I think the court’s sentence takes into account how many young people this offender has impacted. All four of the children in these cases have shown incredible strength and they should all be proud of their actions in alerting adults to Racette’s inexcusable behavior. Sexual assault of anyone, but especially a child, is a calculated and heinous crime. This sentence sends the message that it will not be tolerated and offenders will be held responsible for their actions,” Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales said.
Racette was tried in the first case in February after he backed out of a plea agreement that would have resolved all of the charges against him. Under that plea deal, he would have been sent to prison for 12 years, but he could have had four years taken off if he participated in a sex offender program.
In a statement, County Attorney Patricia Conway said her office appreciates that the court took the case seriously and imposed a lengthy sentence to keep the community safe.
“The Rockingham County Attorney’s Office commends the victim in his case for her bravery in coming forward and reporting this assault and her courageous testimony during trial,” she said.
The cases were investigated by the Rye and Hampton Falls police departments.