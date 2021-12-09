A Hillsborough County jury began deliberations Thursday in a case alleging an on-campus rape of a Saint Anselm College student two years ago.
Massachusetts resident John C. "Jack" Dowding, 25, faces a single charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, stemming from the alleged rape of a sophomore student on April, 13, 2019.
Both Dowding and the woman testified during the three-day trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
“John Dowding had so many opportunities that night to stop, so many opportunities to make the right decision,” Jonathan Cowal, an assistant Hillsborough County attorney, said during closing arguments.
Dowding's lawyers argued that the sex was consensual.
Dowding, who was from Wilbraham, Mass., was a senior at the time of the alleged assault. Goffstown police obtained a warrant for his arrest on May 9, 2019, and he was arrested five days later.
He was released on his own recognizance; graduation was four days after his arrest.
A YouTube video of the 2019 graduation does not show Dowding receiving a diploma. Prosecutors said the college initiated its own internal investigation.
College spokesman Paul Pronovost said the college does not comment on student conduct matters.
“The Saint Anselm administration is committed to the safety and well-being of every member of the community and takes seriously, and acts promptly to address, allegations of sexual misconduct that are brought forward," he wrote in an email.
According to court filings, the alleged victim and Dowding had been drinking spiked seltzer at a party in the “uppers” dorms.
The woman then went to a dormitory room with Dowding.
She told police she passed out at one point and woke to find him on top of her. She summoned her roommate to a dormitory room by texting just the number of the room at DuPont Hall and the word help.
The roommate and some friends found her with her dress pulled around her neck. She was mumbling repeatedly that she told him no, according to court documents.
Dowding initially spoke to police and said the two had previous sexual encounters, but he then hired a lawyer and refused to be interviewed.
He was eventually charged with two Class A felony sexual assault charges, one alleging a sexual assault without consent and the other a sexual assault against a person physically helpless to resist.
Prosecutors eventually dropped the physically helpless to resist charge.
Cowal said the alleged victim was adamant that she said no, making the physically helpless charge inappropriate. She told police she even kicked Dowding.
“Her memory was that of resisting and saying no,” Cowal said.