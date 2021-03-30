A former Salem bank branch manager has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud, with prosecutors saying he stole or tried to steal nearly $565,000.
Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley said from at least April 2016 to September 2017 Kazi Pervez, 41, of Methuen, Mass., used his position as a Santander Bank branch manager to steal, including creating accounts using the names of dead customers.
"Pervez then withdrew funds from the accounts that exceeded the balance of the accounts and used his authority as branch manager to authorize the overdraft from the account," the U.S. Attorney's Office news release said.
According to court documents, Pervez also identified inactive bank accounts of deceased bank customers and transferred money out of those accounts to other accounts that he controlled.
"Pervez sometimes transferred the stolen or overdrawn funds directly to accounts at other banks that he controlled or to pay his bills," the news release said. "Other times, Pervez transferred the funds he stole or overdrew between several accounts in the bank that he controlled before transferring the money to accounts at other banks or to pay his bills."
In total, Pervez stole or fraudulently overdrew about $564,590.02 from other peoples’ bank accounts, the news release said. Of that amount, Pervez successfully transferred more than $450,000 to other accounts outside the bank for his personal use.
Pervez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5.