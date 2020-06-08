A Salem man who police say held his girlfriend’s head underwater during a fight was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Conway on Saturday.
Conway police Lt. Christopher Mattei said when police arrived, Jason Farrell, 40, was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Saco Canoe Rental on Eastside Road in Conway about 5 p.m.
Witnesses told police Farrell had held a woman’s head in the Saco River. The woman was located further down the river and taken to Memorial Hospital to be evaluated, police said. She was not seriously injured.
Farrell was also charged with second-degree assault.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department Investigative Services Division at 356-5715.
Police noted in a news release that Farrell “has an extensive criminal history in the state of New Hampshire.”
In 1996, Farrell fatally shot a 14-year-old friend in Concord. Farrell was 16 at the time. He was convicted in 1999 and sentenced to 22 to 44 years in prison.
The state Supreme Court overturned the second-degree murder conviction in 2001 because police kept Farrell from seeing a parent as officers questioned him. His sentence was reduced, allowing for him to be freed within three years.