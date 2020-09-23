CONCORD — A Salem man will spend five years in federal prison for distribution of child sex images, federal prosecutors announced.
Leonidas N. Mavrogenis Jr., 62, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord.
Federal prosecutors say authorities found computer equipment that contained thousands of still images and hundreds of video files containing images of child sexual abuse when they searched his Salem home in 2018.
“This serious crime will result in serious federal prison time,” said Scott Murray, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire.