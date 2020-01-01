LAWRENCE, Mass. - A New Hampshire man was shot to death on New Years Eve, according to investigators
About 11:39 p.m., city police received a report of shots fired at 7B Summer St., where arriving police found the 35-year-old Salem man with a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.
The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead soon after arrival. His name is being withheld pending notification of family, they said.
The shooting is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lawrence police.
