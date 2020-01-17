SALEM -- Police arrested a Bow man on Wednesday whom they say was responsible for the armed robberies of a candy store and gas station in December.
Police charged Matthew Roz, 41, of Bow with two counts of armed robbery. They say he held up Pearl’s Candy & Nuts on South Broadway on the night of Dec. 7 and Klemm’s Mobil gas station on Pleasant Street two nights later.
In the first robbery, police say Roz was armed with a knife, and they say he brandished a handgun at the second robbery.
In both cases, he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and clerks were not hurt, police said.
Police searched the areas immediately after the robberies took place, with the help of the Salem Police K9 unit, but they were unable to locate the suspect at the time.
Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said the Concord Police department helped them identify the suspect as Roz within a couple days of the second robbery, and he was located and arrested on Dec. 12 in Methuen, Mass.
“A Concord detective was familiar with him,” Dolan said.
Dolan said police found a small semi-automatic handgun and a knife in his white Toyota Tundra pick-up truck. He said they were able to link the vehicle to both crime scenes with the aid of surveillance footage from neighboring businesses.
Roz was held at the Middleton Jail in Middleton, Mass., on a fugitive from justice charge. He was transferred to Rockingham County Jail and arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday.
Dolan said Roz fought the extradition, which is why it took so long to bring him to New Hampshire.
“We want to thank the Concord, Haverhill and Methuen police departments for their assistance in apprehending this armed and dangerous suspect,” Dolan said in a news release.