A Salem police captain who has been on administrative leave for over a year while under criminal investigation was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of filing a false tax return.
Michael Wagner, 48, of Pelham was charged on an indictment unsealed Thursday that alleges he purchased 36 assault rifles using his law enforcement discount at Sig Sauer Academy in Epping, resold them at a profit of $33,000 and purposely omitted them from his tax return, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts,
Investigators say Wagner bought the firearms between December 2012 and January 2013, and sold them in 2013. The say he filed his tax return in February 2013, claiming a total income of $166,170.
The indictment also alleges Wagner falsely claimed $10,790 in deductions in the form of unreimbursed expenses for police equipment, ammunition and firearms in the same 2013 tax return.
At the time of the alleged purchases, Wagner was a shift supervisor, firearms instructor and armorer responsible for stocking the Salem Police Department’s supply of weapons, ammunition and other equipment.
Wagner allegedly paid $40,567.50 to buy 28 of the 36 rifles after a 25% discount was factored in, saving him about $10,000, according to the indictment. At one point, Sig Sauer stopped giving Wagner the law enforcement discount, and Wagner allegedly directed a subordinate officer to purchase an assault rifle on his behalf.
He allegedly bought another half dozen rifles without a discount.
Wagner could face up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil J. Gallagher Jr. of the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Public Corruption Unit is prosecuting the case.
Wagner is due to make his first court appearance in federal court in Boston at 2:15 p.m. Thursday by video conference.
The announcement was made jointly by Mass. U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Boston Field Division, and the FBI’s Boston Field Division.
Wagner was placed on administrative leave in February 2019 after the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced it had begun a criminal investigation into Wagner — one of four criminal investigations into senior Salem police officers following the release of a critical audit report by Kroll Inc. in November 2018.