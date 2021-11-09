Salem police are investigating several car thefts and break-ins.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, police recovered two stolen vehicles believed to be linked to these crimes, Chief Joel Dolan said in a news release.
During the past several nights, vehicles have been broken into across Salem, with most of the thefts taking place in North Salem. In addition, several vehicles have been stolen in Salem and in neighboring communities.
Late Tuesday morning, police released a surveillance camera image of a man sought in connection with the vehicle break-ins and thefts.
Dolan said the investigations are active and ongoing, with numerous search warrants being sought in connection to the thefts.
“Our investigation has become much more difficult due to a new state law that went into effect in October,” Capt. Jason Smith, operations support commander, said in a statement.
“Law enforcement cannot ask a stolen car’s owner for consent to search the vehicle, but must obtain a search warrant. This ill-conceived law creates an additional hurdle in collecting evidence and prolongs these investigations considerably.”
Salem police are asking anyone with information about these crimes, or who has camera images of these or other thefts, to assist in the investigation by calling Salem police at 603-893-1911.
Police remind vehicle owners to:
Take your keys. Don’t leave them in a vehicle.
Close all windows and lock all doors.
Never leave valuables in a vehicle. Anything stored inside a vehicle should be out of sight or in the trunk.
Never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash or your wallet or purse inside of a vehicle overnight.
Park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, if possible. Park in visible areas where a vehicle is not hidden by foliage or larger vehicles. Install lights with motion sensors near where you park a vehicle.
Double-check that the vehicle is locked and secured about 9 p.m. each night. This is known as the “9 p.m. routine.”