Nearly eight years after a two-mile police chase, a grand jury indicted a Salem police sergeant on a count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Michael D. Verrocchi, 42, of Salem, allegedly fled from an officer who tried to stop him for speeding while Verrocchi was off-duty. He pleaded not guilty to charges after being arrested in January.
In January, the state Attorney General’s Office charged Verrocchi with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony, and disobeying a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
The reckless conduct charge alleges Verrocchi placed others in danger when he allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee over the speed limit on Route 28 in Salem, failed to stop when signaled to stop by officer Sean York, and “instead fled from officer York and engaged in a high-speed motor vehicle pursuit over a distance of approximately two miles.”
During the chase, Verrocchi ran a red light, avoided spike strips placed in the roadway by officer Kevin Swanson, and “continuously failed to stop” for York, according to the complaint.
Verrocchi, a shift supervisor and the former union president, is accused of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon.
His arrest was announced by the Attorney General’s Office in January after a yearlong investigation into four current and former high-ranking Salem police officers.
Verrocchi has been on paid administrative leave since the start of the probe,
A dispositional conference in Rockingham County Superior Court is set for Oct. 20.