A defense lawyer says the statute of limitations may be raised as a defense in the case of police Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a 2-mile police chase in Salem on Nov. 10, 2012.
Verrocchi allegedly fled from an officer who tried to stop him for speeding while Verrocchi was off-duty.
In his notice filed in Rockingham County Superior Court, Andrew Cotrupi wrote that his client's charges are “well outside of the applicable statute of limitations.”
However, the law allows exceptions in certain cases.
Under state law, felony charges are typically brought within six years of an alleged crime and one year for alleged misdemeanors.
The state Attorney General’s office charged Verrocchi, 41, in January with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony, and disobeying a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Assistant Attorney General John Kennedy would not comment on the state’s position or how it plans to proceed with the case given that the alleged crime occurred in 2012, but he wasn’t surprised by the statute of limitations challenge.
“It’s an issue we anticipated arising,” he said Wednesday.
The reckless conduct charge alleges Verrocchi placed others in danger when he allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee over the speed limit on Route 28 in Salem, allegedly failed to stop when signaled to stop by officer Sean York, and allegedly "instead fled from officer York and engaged in a high-speed motor vehicle pursuit over a distance of approximately two miles.”
During the chase, Verrocchi ran a red light, avoided spike strips placed in the roadway by officer Kevin Swanson, and “continuously failed to stop” for York, according to the complaint.
Verrocchi, a shift supervisor and the former union president, is accused of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon.
His arrest was announced by the Attorney General’s office in January after a yearlong investigation into four current and former high-ranking Salem police officers.
The office began looking into the incident after an audit report by Kroll Inc. was released in November 2018. Investigators notified town officials of a criminal investigation into Verrocchi three months later.
Verrocchi has been on paid administrative leave since the start of the probe.