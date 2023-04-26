Salem resident John Delee has been formally charged in the Jan. 28 shooting and killing of a Manchester resident outside a downtown bar, New Hampshire homicide prosecutors announced.
A Hillsborough County grand jury on Friday handed up indictments of second-degree murder and felony reckless conduct against Delee, 22, according to Attorney General John Formella.
The shooting resulted in the death of Timothy Pouliot, 24.
On Jan. 28, Delee and Pouliot had traded words at the GOAT bar, according to information disclosed during a February bail hearing. Delee had confrontations with Pouliot’s friends both inside and outside the bar. Video from bystanders show Delee shooting Pouliot multiple times after Pouliot punched Delee’s face.
Prosecutors have noted their size difference: Delee is about 200 pounds heavier and a foot taller than Pouliot. Delee’s lawyer has filed papers signaling that he will make a claim of self defense when the case goes to trial.
A judge has already refused bail for Delee, writing that “there is not a legal defense to shooting someone in response to a punch on the face.”
No trial date has been set. Delee is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on May 18. Alternative murder indictments alleged that Delee’s actions were either knowing or reckless. The reckless conduct charge faults Delee for shooting a handgun in an area crowded with cars and pedestrians.