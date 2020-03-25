Salem police have identified the Salem woman who succumbed to injuries she suffered in a motor vehicle accident when an allegedly intoxicated Goffstown woman crashed her Jeep into the car the victim and her husband were in.
Police say Adityarini Lewis, 33, of Salem died while being treated for life-threatening injuries at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
First responders were called to the scene of the crash in the area of 231 Main St. about 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters extricated Lewis and her 35-year-old husband from their heavily damaged Kia. Lewis was transported to Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., before being transported to Tufts.
Her husband suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass., for treatment.
Later on Monday, police arrested Elaine Regan, 57, of Goffstown, after she was treated for minor injuries at Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
Regan is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury; reckless operation; and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. She is due to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 21.
On Wednesday, the Salem Police Traffic Accident Reconstruction team returned to the scene of the crash to take some additional measurements for their investigation, according to Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.