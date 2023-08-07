Police dog Kaiser

Kaiser the police dog

 PROVIDED BY STATE POLICE

A Sanbornville man who led police on a chase through two states over the weekend was eventually caught in a wooded area in Rochester by a police dog named Kaiser, state police said Monday.

Michael D. Bennett, 30, was wanted on an outstanding no-bail warrant issued by Strafford County Superior Court for absconding from drug court supervision. He also was on probation as a result of a prior conviction for drug possession.