A Sanbornville man who led police on a chase through two states over the weekend was eventually caught in a wooded area in Rochester by a police dog named Kaiser, state police said Monday.
Michael D. Bennett, 30, was wanted on an outstanding no-bail warrant issued by Strafford County Superior Court for absconding from drug court supervision. He also was on probation as a result of a prior conviction for drug possession.
Bennett’s driver's license also was revoked due to having been previously certified as a habitual offender.
Bennett was charged with reckless conduct, operating after certification as a habitual offender, operating after revocation, disobeying an officer, driving without giving proof as well as two counts of resisting arrest.
State police were notified at 12:09 a.m. Saturday that a U-Haul box truck bearing Arizona license plates was wanted in connection to a theft that occurred Friday evening in Sanford, Maine.
The U-Haul driver stopped and exited the truck in North Berwick, Maine, then the passenger entered the driver’s seat and fled the scene, nearly striking the original driver.
Police pursued the 26-foot U-Haul through several communities, including Rochester and Milton, with the driver sometimes driving erratically and at excessive speeds, periodically turning the vehicle’s lights off, police said.
After at least three tires were deflated by police, the truck got stuck in a muddy field in Rochester. A police dog named Kaiser apprehended Bennett, authorities said.
Authorities from police departments in two states assisted.