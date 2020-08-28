BRENTWOOD -- A Sandown man charged in the murder of his 88-year-old grandmother has been moved to the state’s psychiatric hospital after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial, but someone who may be able to regain competency with treatment.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg recently granted a request to modify the bail for 43-year-old Patrick Irish to allow him to be transferred to the New Hampshire Hospital.
Irish, who has been found not competent but restorable, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Aline Irish last December.
She was allegedly murdered inside her residence at 48 Phillipswood Road in Sandown just weeks after taking Irish in to help him out. She was found dead after her grandson called 911 for assistance.
According to the state Attorney General’s Office, her death resulted from blunt force trauma to her head.
Patrick Irish pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail.
Judge Honigberg ordered that his no bail be converted to $10,000 personal recognizance during his time at the state hospital.
“The defendant shall fully comply with all NHH treatment and testing recommendations, including, but not limited to, taking all prescribed medications and submitting to diagnostic testing for the duration of the defendant’s admission to NHH,” the order said.
A restorability hearing is scheduled for March 1, 2021.
If Irish is eventually released from the state hospital, his personal recognizance bail will immediately revert to no bail hold/preventive detention and he will be returned to jail.
State prosecutors have not suggested a possible motive for the killing and have sealed the affidavit and other key documents in the case.
Irish’s criminal record includes a conviction for driving under the influence of drugs in Epping in 2016 and another driving while intoxicated conviction from 2014. He pleaded guilty in the Epping DUI case in 2018. Irish lost his license and addressed his financial troubles and the difficulties he had paying his bills in court documents. “It has been very hard the last 2 years w/no licence (sic). I meet them w/ help from my family and friends,” he wrote.