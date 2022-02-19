After the death of 6-year-old Preston Edmunds in 2018, his mother, Carin Rowe, wondered if more could have been done to help her little boy and his father.
Preston and his father died of carbon monoxide poisoning. His father, never able to get the mental health treatment he needed, filled his Derry mobile home with smoke.
The deaths prompted Rowe to become an advocate for more robust family supports that have come to be known as “voluntary services,” services she thinks might have saved her son.
Voluntary services became the buzzword at DCYF in the mid-2010s after the agency came under intense criticism following the deaths of two girls at the hands of their mothers despite DCYF involvement. The goal of voluntary services is to convince at-risk families to agree to measures designed to prevent child abuse and neglect.
With the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery of Manchester and the death of Elijah Lewis of Merrimack last year, the state Division for Children, Youth and Families is facing more questions. Most important is whether those “voluntary services” have been sufficient to protect children, especially those whose families struggle with mental illness, substance use or some combination of the two.
Rowe wished services such as counseling or therapy had existed before Preston died. But there is no way to know if her child’s father would have used the services, and if they would have been enough to save her son, she said.
Life in the Edmunds house was not easy, Rowe remembered, but Preston was a gentle boy. Born prematurely, Preston was working through developmental delays with help from therapists and teachers at school.
“He was such a good kid. He was so loving,” Rowe said. “If he knew you were sad, he’d hug you. He’d try to rub your face and say, ‘It’s OK.’”
But Preston’s father, Matt Edmunds, was struggling and told several friends he was having a hard time, Rowe said. In addition to mental illness, he was still grieving the death of the couple’s older son, and didn’t have an easy time working with Preston’s developmental delays, according to a 2018 state report on the family’s case.
“He was trying,” Rowe said of Edmunds. “He was struggling.”
A 2018 statement about Edmunds’ death by Child Advocate Moira O’Neill reflected that struggle.
“Records also documented a man constantly asking for help managing difficult family situations,” O’Neill said in the statement. Unusually, Edmunds was named in the child advocate’s reports because Rowe granted permission, Rowe explained last week.
Preston’s father had called a child protection worker and left a message, saying there was an emergency, he had lost child care services and was “not doing well,” the 2018 statement said.
“This is a clear case of a family that could have benefitted from voluntary services, if they existed,” O’Neill said.
Funding changes
New Hampshire cut funding for community-based family services — what are now called voluntary services — in the wake of the Great Recession. It took years of legislative fights and costly lawsuits to increase DCYF’s budget.
But the deaths of Preston Edmunds and other children helped make the case for increased funding for the department and voluntary services.
Those services include child care, family counseling, drug treatment, home-based therapy, and a respite away from family duties.
DCYF Director Joe Ribsam and O’Neill were vocal advocates for voluntary services, and Rowe spoke out about her family’s struggle too. In 2019, the Legislature approved $1.1 million for community-based voluntary services as part of a continuing resolution.
Citing privacy concerns, DCYF has not discussed involvement with the family of Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who disappeared two years ago at age 5. But police reports, acquired via state Right-to-Know Law requests, show DCYF involvement with the family in the summer of 2019, when they were living on Gilford Street in Manchester.
Police reports noted a cluttered house, disconnected electrical service, a pending eviction and the presence of three children in the house. The family later lived in cars.
There is no indication about what kind of services DCYF was providing the Montgomery family, and the voluntary services model had not been officially rolled out by the time she went missing.
The voluntary services model began in March 2021, according to Jake Leon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes DCYF.
“The vision is to create a child welfare system that supports children and families before they ever engage with DCYF,” he wrote in an email. If intervention is needed, it should be high-quality and ensure child and family well-being, he wrote.
DCYF points to one early measure of success: a drop in the number of children taken from their homes and placed in the foster care or juvenile-justice systems. In January 2019, that totaled more than 1,300 children; last November it was 1,125.
Also, Leon said 350 families were participating in community-based voluntary services as of last month, and another 1,100 were working with peer support groups.
Who will show up?
But those 350 families represent a tiny fraction of the thousands of reports of abuse and neglect the state receives each year.
“Family support centers do wonderful things for the families that show up,” said Judy Anderson, a former assessment worker with DCYF who retired in 2018.
But what about the parents in the throes of addiction or a mental health crisis, she asked. Are they really going to show up for counseling appointments without a court order?
Anderson is skeptical.
“The families that are most neglectful and most abusive are not going to voluntarily get themselves to services,” she said.
Anna Carrigan, who became an advocate for DCYF reform after a member of her family became involved with the system, applauds the idea of voluntary services when it comes to child protection. But with DCYF taking on more responsibilities, she fears overreach.
“What I get concerned about is what sometimes happens when you take on more things within your budget and staff (is) spread too thin. We try to do several things, and none of them are done very well,” Carrigan said.
Meanwhile, the volume of cases of abuse and neglect has changed little.
In 2021, the number of reports that ended in a substantiated abuse or neglect finding was 950, the same as November 2018 and only slightly lower than the nearly 1,000 for 2017. (The number was down significantly in 2020, but reports of abuse were down significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
And in a troubling statistic, 14 of the 19 childhood deaths in the state involved a family that had contact with DCYF, an all-time high, according to the 2021 Office of Child Advocate annual report. In 1990, the Union Leader reported that six children who were subjects of reports to child protection officials had died in a two-year period.
“Why are there no alarm bells going off?” Carrigan said. The 2021 report does not list the causes of death, but previous reports included exposure to drugs, gun violence, suicide and sleeping accidents.
‘Surface-level’ assessment
When DCYF was involved with Rowe’s family beginning in 2015, she said the assessments felt surface-level. Assessment workers did not seem proactive, and did not interview many people around the family. If she didn’t pick up the phone or call back right away, she said, reports would be closed as “unfounded.”
After a report of abuse or neglect gets “screened in” as worthy of closer review, the case goes to an assessment worker charged with investigating the report, and it will be classed as either “substantiated” or “unfounded.”
A key criticism of New Hampshire’s child protection system over the last 10 years has been how the state has a much lower rate of reports that substantiate abuse and neglect than other states. Nationally, according to data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 16% of assessed cases are substantiated.
When Ribsam took over DCYF in 2017, one of his key pledges was to get the rate of “substantiated” cases closer to the national average of 16%.
When Ribsam arrived, the rate was only about 5%. In 2019, the most recent data available, New Hampshire substantiated 8% of reports, just half of Ribsam’s goal.
The problem of too few case workers for too many families was a big reason for shallow assessments, like the ones Rowe remembered. Over the last five years, spending on the state’s child welfare system has increased.
But even though spending has increased enough to fund 161 assessment workers, DCYF only counted 137 as of November 2021. This month, DCYF listed 42 job openings in total.
Lawrence Shulman, a retired dean of social work at the University of Buffalo, said entry-level social workers can make $10,000 a year more in Maine and have fewer cases.
“Essentially, we don’t have enough workers doing assessments, and we’re losing the ones we have,” said Shulman, who served two terms on the DCYF Advisory Board but was not reappointed by Gov. Chris Sununu. And in 2019, the Child Advocate reported hearing from DCYF administrators who told her the agency was holding onto staff “that might not have been the best fit or adequately capable.”
Last November, intake caseworkers had an average of 20 assessments on their plate. While drastically lower than in the mid-2010s, that total exceeds the national average, which is closer to 12, Shulman said.
“When the governor says things have improved tremendously, I would say they have improved. But they were so terrible to begin with,” he said.
Has to be a way
However it happens, Rowe said there has to be a way to help parents experiencing mental health challenges. There has to be a way, she said, to keep children safe while parents work through difficult times without fear of judgment or reprimand or fear of repercussions in a child protective case or a custody dispute.
She doesn’t know how it would work. But there has to be a safe place for every child when home isn’t safe. Rowe said she understands parents sometimes have to focus on their own mental health. Like the oxygen masks on airplanes, you have to put on your own mask before helping others, she said.
“How many more kids are we going to lose?” she said. How many more children like her Preston, the fun-loving boy who liked any game, toy guns in the yard or Barbies with his sister — and loved to hug his mom and dad?
Help for parents needs to be not just available, but accessible.
“I hope this can help save not just kids but people, too.”