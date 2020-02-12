NASHUA - A wanted fugitive was arrested in New York after detectives in Nashua discovered evidence linking him to a massive fragrance heist at a Macy’s in the Gate City last year, police said.
Jamel Flemming, 46, of Brooklyn, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to Nashua police.
Officers responding to the Macy’s department store in the Pheasant Lane Mall on Daniel Webster Highway on Nov. 12, 2019, after receiving a report of someone stealing $35,000 in fragrances, police said.
Nashua detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Flemming after an investigation determined he was responsible for the alleged heist, and an arrest warrant was issued. Flemming was taken
into custody as a Fugitive from Justice on February 3 by New York City police. He waived extradition and was transported back to New Hampshire with the assistance of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the alleged heist is asked to contact the Nashua Crime Line at 589-1665.
The incident remains under investigation.