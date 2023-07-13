A school paraprofessional is facing felony sexual assault charges after a child was reported missing in Lempster.
The child was reported missing to New Hampshire state police in June. After she was located, state police and detectives with the Newport police department investigated the circumstances behind her disappearance, Newport Police Chief Stephen Lee said in a statement.
As a result of that investigation, Isaiah Grenier, 34, of Newport was arrested on July 11 by Newport police on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, and sexual assault for allegedly engaging in acts of sexual penetration and sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, when he was in a position of authority over that child by means of being a paraprofessional at a private primary school that the child attended.
Grenier was also charged with two counts of indecent exposure and certain uses of computers prohibited related to electronic communications with the juvenile.
Grenier was held at the Sullivan County House of Corrections without bail pending arraignment in Sullivan Superior Court.
Newport and state police were assisted in their investigation by the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit and the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated, officials said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Alexander R. Marvin at (603)863-3232 or amarvin@newportnh.gov.