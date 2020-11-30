An adult photographer hired to take student yearbook and ID photos at Concord High School in mid-November approached a student about taking part in a modeling project, then handed the student a card that directed them to pornographic material, school officials said Monday.
In an email sent Monday afternoon to students and parents, Concord High School principal Michael Reardon said a photographer who was at the school on Nov. 20 approached a student about taking part in what was termed a “modeling project.”
According to the email the photographer gave the student a card with a phone number and IP address on it for a website that promotes pornography.
“We are concerned that this individual may have spoken to or given similar information to other students as well,” wrote Reardon in his email. “If you were approached or think you may have been approached about something of this nature during picture day, would you please let me – or another administrator or your counselor – know? Be sure to inform your parents as well.”
Concord Interim Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Murphy said in a separate email the district has notified Concord police, the Concord High School school resource officer and the photography studio, along with the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The incident is under review by Karen Fischer-Anderson, the Title IX safety compliance officer for the Concord School District.
“In addition, the district is reviewing whether sufficient safeguards were in place by the photography vendor to minimize their chance of hiring anyone who would put a student at risk,” wrote Murphy. “District administrators are concerned that this individual may have spoken to or given similar information to more students than the one who reported the conduct.”
According to Murphy, the photography company involved immediately fired the employee.