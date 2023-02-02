The first sign of trouble at an Illinois school district was when a routine audit found it was $300,000 over its annual food budget midway through the year, prosecutors said. Then a review found invoices for thousands of chicken wings - an item the school never served to students, according to court documents.

The bones in the Super Bowl food staple are not kid-friendly, so they're not on the menu at Harvey School District 152, just south of Chicago. But records showed the school had ordered 11,000 cases of chicken wings over 19 months, according to court documents.