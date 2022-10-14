AMESBURY, Massachusetts — A Seabrook contractor already facing a larceny charge after police say he pocketed more than $10,000 instead of paving a Newburyport parking lot, was arraigned on a second larceny charge involving another client Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

Amesbury police in September charged Raymond Blanton, 38, of Dixon Way, with larceny over $250 from a person over 60 after he accepted a $900 check from a South Hampton Road woman but did not do any work, according to court documents.