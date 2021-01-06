A Seabrook man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fired a shot outside the L Street Tavern in Hampton and then hid a gun holster in a vending machine early Wednesday morning.
Timothy Heald, 43, has been charged with reckless conduct and falsifying physical evidence.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling did not find probable cause on a third charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Wageling wrote in her order that a Hampton police affidavit “does not sufficiently detail the felony to allow for a finding of PC on the charge of felon in possession.”
According to the affidavit, officer Matthew Robinson was dispatched to the tavern for a report of shots fired just after midnight.
Robinson stated that he was patrolling the area of Hampton Beach when he saw a man later identified as Heald walking down L Street around the same time that the call was reported. He had just turned onto L Street at the time of the shots fired report and was in front of the bar when an employee waved him down.
“She told me that a male had just been removed from the bar and fired a single shot into the air outside the bar. She described the male as wearing a red flannel shirt, a black vest, and a black hat. Another employee said that she had seen the male holding a firearm prior to the shot being fired,” Robinson wrote in the affidavit.
Robinson suspected that the man he had seen moments earlier was the individual and quickly located him.
“I ordered Heald to the ground in a prone position. I kept Heald detained until other units arrived and Heald was handcuffed. Heald said that he did not have a firearm, but had a knife on him. Heald later said that he was a convicted felon,” Robinson wrote.
Police said he was found with a knife.
A New Hampshire State Police K-9 was called in to assist as police searched the area for a firearm. While checking the spot where Heald was found, Robinson reported that he found an empty handgun holster tucked into a vending machine.
Heald didn’t want to speak about the incident, the affidavit said.
He is being held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail.