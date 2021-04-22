A Seabrook man with a history of drunken driving convictions in Texas has been indicted on negligent homicide and other charges related to a deadly crash in Hampton Falls last year.
The indictments handed up this month against 40-year-old Earl Ganoe Jr. allege that he was intoxicated when the black 2013 Mercedes he was driving crashed into a telephone pole on Kensington Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 7.
The car belonged to his passenger and girlfriend, Stephanie Girard, 40, of Seabrook, who died in the crash.
In addition to one count of negligent homicide, Ganoe also faces two counts of reckless manslaughter and one count each of aggravated driving while intoxicated and falsifying physical evidence.
The negligent homicide charge accuses Ganoe of operating the car while being under the influence and passing other vehicles on a corner marked as a “no passing” zone before hitting the pole.
He is also accused of concealing or removing alcoholic beverage containers from the car to interfere with the investigation.
According to a New Hampshire State Police affidavit, Ganoe told police that after the crash he exited the vehicle and took two beverage containers with “screwdrivers” and discarded them before pulling Girard out and providing aid.
“He stated that he discarded the beverage containers knowing that he would be in trouble if law enforcement observed them in the vehicle, and he was worried about a DWI, as he had been through the process before,” the affidavit said.
Authorities said Ganoe had prior convictions for DWI in Texas in 2001, 2002, and in May of 2020.
His license was suspended at the time of the fatal crash.
In the affidavit, police said Ganoe acknowledged drinking at his residence and told investigations, “So I should never have gotten behind the wheel. I understand that.”
Police said he admitted that he and Girard were drinking inside the car.
Ganoe also told police that he tried to pass a slow moving vehicle, but it was “too sharp of a corner,” and then lost control.