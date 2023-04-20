Seabrook police investigate reported stabbing By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Seabrook that left one man injured.Seabrook police say at 2:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to the area of Route 286 and South Main Street for a report of an individual who had been stabbed.Upon arrival Seabrook police located one adult male victim who was later transported to Portsmouth Hospital by members of the Seabrook Fire Department.“All parties involved in this incident have been identified and there is no threat to the public,” Seabrook police said in a statement.Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Timothy Mone at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Seabrook police investigate reported stabbing Auburn teen injured in Candia rollover +3 Nashua man charged with domestic violence assault Ex-Trump Organization crook released from jail Jack Teixeira was quiet in school while building a persona online +3 Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting Load more {{title}} Most Popular Teenager shot, killed in RI identified as missing Concord student NH Bar News editor exonerated on sexual assault charges NH woman charged with vehicular homicide in New Mexico Mass. woman arrested after fleeing police on I-93 Sunday 2 missing men found dead in Boston storage unit Manchester man wearing trash bags charged with arson after allegedly trying to light vehicle on fire Somersworth man charged with selling lethal drugs Police: Virginia man arrested after threatening to kill Nashua woman Gunfire detection alert leads to gun and drug charges in Manchester Barnstead man accused of running ATV rider off road, threatening to shoot victim and dog Request News Coverage